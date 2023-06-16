Ja Morant is in big trouble after two incidents involving guns on social media. The first one came during the first days of March after a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets.

Morant started an Instagram Live transmission from a nightclub. The problem for the player was that he displayed a weapon and was even smiling while doing it.

Two months later, after the regular season ended, Ja Morant appeared singing inside a car with his friend, Davonte Pack, when he suddenly showed, again, a gun. After that, the NBA announced a big punishment was coming and it finally arrived. His status as one of the greatest players in the league is in jeopardy.

NBA announces suspension for Ja Morant

The NBA took notice of that second incident and confirmed there was a big investigation ongoing. However, the commissioner, Adam Silver, didn’t want to make the announcement during the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Nuggets.

Now, Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. The star’s suspension begins immediately and will remain in effect through the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season for which he is otherwise eligible and able to play.

Adam Silver talked about the situation. “Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games. The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning.”

Furthermore, the NBA assured his return is not guaranteed. Morant will be required to meet certain conditions before he comes back to play and will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the course of his suspension.

“Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated”, said Silver.