The Miami Heat fell short of their goal again. Here, we discuss three potential free agent signings they should pursue to put an end to their title drought and help Jimmy Butler win his first NBA championship.

The Miami Heat made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. Led by Jimmy Butler, they've become a legit NBA Finals contender, yet they haven't been able to get over the hump.

Erik Spoelstra's team was used to making the Finals and even won a couple of championships during LeBron James' tenure. But now, even though they're still solid and a yearly candidate, things haven't gone their way.

The Heat could use another star but landing one via trade could be tricky. Instead, let's take a look at the three free agents they should consider signing, as they won't demand that much money in the offseason.

3. Bryn Forbes

The Miami Heat are paying Duncan Robinson $90 million, yet coach Spo doesn't seem too pleased with his performances. He barely saw the floor in the playoffs, and that took a big toll on their spacing.

Bryn Forbes is one of the best shooters in the league, at least efficiency-wise. He's not a defensive liability, and he won't demand starters minutes or a big salary. There's little to lose by signing him.

2. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony's time to win an NBA championship is running short, and playing in the Western Conference could only complicate things. The Los Angeles Lakers don't have the money to build a contending squad, even with LeBron.

So, Anthony could try and take his talents back to the East to have a somewhat easier path to the Finals. He could provide a huge offensive spark off the bench alongside Tyler Herro and help their spacing issues.

1. Juan Toscano-Anderson

Juan Toscano-Anderson was a huge part of the Golden State Warriors' rotation, but he's not even playing anymore. He lost ground to Gary Payton II and has racked up DNP-CDs at an alarming rate.

He's a perfect fit for Heat culture. He'll put his body on the line on every single possession, play physical defense, and knock down a couple of threes when open. JTA is a fierce competitor and a bruiser, and is tailor-made for Spoelstra's system.