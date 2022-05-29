The Miami Heat battled against the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference title. His best player through this series was definitely Jimmy Butler and this milestone in the NBA Playoffs proved it.

Jimmy Butler is the offensive leader of the Miami Heat through the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Big names have played for the Miami Heat franchise and have left many titles, memories and records to the Florida's organization. For sure, among those players will be Butler alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Despite Jimmy Butler has only played 3 seasons for the Miami franchise, he has been key for the recent reached milestones for the Heat. Among these achievements are the two Eastern Conference finals and 1 NBA Championship runners-up with the Houston-born player as leader. Whereas LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's legacy to the Heat has set multiple records and clinched titles.

In additon, Butler's legacy is just starting, but has set the stone for a bright future for the Heat. The Heat have already cleared the path to be a successful team with Jimmy Butler as the leader and the main man. He already has entered the Heat's records book with the stats shown below.

Jimmy Butler's new record as a Miami Heat player

In this 2021-22 NBA season, the Miami Heat ranked 1st in the Eastern Conference with Jimmy Butler as one the leaders of the team. Butler registered 31 points per game in the 4-1 game series win to the Atlanta Hawks and in the 4-2 game series win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler put up 28 points per game. Thanks to this, the Heat clinched the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

If you still wonder where does Jimmy Butler lands in all of this, here is why. Jimmy Butler has clinched 12 games as a Miami Heat player with more than 30+ points in the NBA Playoffs. He clinched the 12th game milestone in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Whereas LeBron James has 33 games with more than 30+ points in the NBA Playoffs as a Heat player and Dwayne Wade has 34 games with more than 30+ points in the NBA Playoffs as a Heat player. But there's more, Butler clinched the third place as the Heat player with most Playoffs points in just 42 games. Behind the two Heat legend mention before.