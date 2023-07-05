Damian Lillard has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Miami Heat this offseason. It makes sense, since Dame reportedly wants out of Portland and the South Florida team needs another star to try and win an NBA championship.

Last season, Jimmy Butler seemed to need another All-Star by his side to take down Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Finals. However, the Blazers are not trading Dame so easily.

Many teams out there will also do what they can to get Lillard, so Pat Riley is facing a challenging task. In the meantime, the Heat seem to have another player on their radar.

Rumor: Heat are interested in Landry Shamet

According to Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports, the Miami Heat have set their sights on Washington Wizards shooting guard Landry Shamet:

“As this complicated multi team trade is being worked on to land Lillard in Miami, a player who Miami has expressed interest in, per source, is sharp shooter Landry Shamet who is now in Washington.”

Shamet was recently traded to the capital city from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Chris Paul deal. Therefore, Brian Goins explains: “Landry Shamet can be traded again right now if he’s the only player on Washington being moved. If the Wizards wanted to aggregate him with another player, they must wait 60 days before doing so.”

With Max Strus gone and Tyler Herro possibly being dealt along with Duncan Robinson, the Heat may need to bring new shooters this summer.