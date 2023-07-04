The Miami Heat fell just short of the NBA championship last season, which is why they are expected to go after another star this summer. With Damian Lillard out there, the South Florida team may have the perfect opportunity to upgrade.

As a matter of fact, Dame reportedly wants out of the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami is believed to be his preferred landing spot. It makes sense, since they seem to be made for each other.

However, the Blazers will first try and get as much as they can to let their superstar go. While meeting their demands looks like a challenging task, the Heat may have the player who could make it happen.

Rumor: Caleb Martin could unblock Damian Lillard trade to Miami

According to Heat insider Wes Goldberg on the “Locked On Heat” podcast, the Blazers may want Caleb Martin in return on a potential deal for Lillard. However, the Heat front office is reportedly reluctant to surrender the forward:

“A real sticking point in negotiations could be the inclusion of Caleb Martin… I have been told the Heat would prefer to keep Martin. They view him as an important part of a championship contender.”

It makes sense Miami doesn’t want to part with Martin so easily, given how he performed in the playoffs. That said, getting a player of Lillard’s caliber comes at a cost. Therefore, if the Heat pretend not to make any sacrifice here, they’re wrong.