The Miami Heat gave a lot to talk about during the 2023 NBA playoffs, but in the end, they fell short of the ultimate goal. That’s why this could be the right moment to land a star of Damian Lillard‘s caliber.

In addition to the fact that Jimmy Butler and company couldn’t stop Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets, Miami has already lost important contributors of the team that made all the way to the Finals.

With Dame reportedly wanting out of Portland, it looks like a matter of time before the Heat reach an agreement with the Blazers. In fact, one of their own players already sees himself being traded.

Rumor: Tyler Herro believes he’ll be part of package for Damian Lillard

According to Ethan J. Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports, Tyler Herro is already suggesting the Miami Heat will trade him this offseason in order to get Damian Lillard:

“Tyler Herro believes he’s going to get traded,” Skolnick said, via Heat Nation. “I can say that, okay, that that’s what he’s been telling people. He’s expecting to be traded.

“We don’t expect it to be a two-team trade if it ends up happening. There’s going to be a third team involved. We thought it would be the [San Antonio] Spurs. Everything seems to be leaning towards the Nets more as a more legitimate possibility right now. They did sign Lonnie Walker, but I heard that that won’t preclude them from doing anything as far as going for Herro.”

While surrendering Herro would not be an easy choice, it might be the only way the Heat can get Lillard this summer. However, it’s been only a few days since Dame requested a trade, so any negotiation could take some time.