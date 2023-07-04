Damian Lillard reportedly wants to leave the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Miami Heat couldn’t be more excited about it. Without any doubt, the guard would make them a strong favorite to win the NBA championship next year.

A player of Dame’s caliber may be exactly what Jimmy Butler and company need to finally get to the promised land. Miami has made deep playoff runs in recent years, but didn’t have enough to win the ring.

However, the Blazers are not surrendering their superstar so easily, which is why the move is taking longer than the Heat wish. As they explore ways to make it happen, the possibility of adding a third team has emerged.

Rumor: Nets want to involve Ben Simmons in Heat trade negotiations for Lillard

According to Heat insider Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports, the Brooklyn Nets want to get involved in a potential three-team trade that helps the Heat get Lillard by making Ben Simmons part of this deal:

“As Dame to Miami deal continues to be worked on, I’m told at least one challenge in negotiations has been the fact BKN wants to ship out Ben Simmons as part of this deal. The sticking point being that no team is particularly interested in taking him so far, per source.”

Simmons is due nearly $80 million across the next two years, which explains why the Nets reportedly want to part with him. However, it also makes sense that no team is interested in absorbing that contract.

The Australian’s stock has decreased since he forced his way out of Philadelphia, having spent more time on the sidelines than on the floor in the last couple of seasons. Therefore, it’s hard to imagine him being part of this deal.