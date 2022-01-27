Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden is reportedly ready to test free agency. Moreover, it seems like his relationship with coach Steve Nash could be one of the reasons why.

The Brooklyn Nets went from being the most overpowered team we've seen in decades to a never-ending drama show. Despite having three of the greatest scorers in NBA history, it seems like there's always a distraction.

Even despite Kyrie Irving's absence and ongoing controversy, Steve Nash's team got off to a solid start of the season. But Kevin Durant's injury has taken a big toll on their competitiveness and it could lead to more trouble.

According to recent reports, James Harden isn't satisfied with Nash's rotation, Irving's status as a part-time player, and having to carry most of the load with Durant out. Apparently, he's not having a good time in Brooklyn at all.

NBA Rumors: James Harden Isn't Pleased With Steve Nash

(Transcript via Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report)

"James isn't going to hold back," said a person familiar with Harden. "He's gonna tell you where he stands."



Harden has been vocal to Nets figures and close contacts alike about his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving's part-time playing status. A recent injury to Kevin Durant has exacerbated the issue, leaving Harden to shoulder the majority of the offensive burden during Brooklyn home games.



Nets coach Steve Nash's fluid rotations have also disappointed Harden, sources told B/R. Nash has favored hot-hand closing lineups, rather than a fixed crunch-time unit. "

Harden Will Test Free Agency, Isn't Happy In Brooklyn

The former Rockets star is reportedly ready to enter free agency and explore his options, even if that eventually leads him back to Brooklyn. Also, the weather and taxes could be a defining factor in his decision:

"Harden remains invested in competing for the title in Brooklyn this season, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation," reported Fischer. "But Harden has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer."

"His new city could also be an issue. According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate. Outside of the change in climate, the chasm between state taxes in New York versus Texas is quite obvious as well," he concluded.

Harden will have no shortage of offers sitting at his table, that's for sure. But it feels like if he couldn't make things work with this team, then he'll never be able to win an NBA Championship.