Following the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys had to name a new starting quarterback. However, Jerry Jones has weighed in on the decision, warning HC Mike McCarthy against using Trey Lance for the job.

The Cowboys suffered a major setback a few weeks ago. During their game against the Falcons, the NFC East club lost Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury, which turned out to be more serious than initially expected.

After further evaluations, it was confirmed that Prescott would miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season. Despite losing their starting quarterback, Jerry Jones remains confident that the team’s season is not over.

Jerry Jones opposes Mike McCarthy using Trey Lance as the starter

The 2024 season has not been kind to the Cowboys. Despite boasting a star-studded roster, the team has struggled to meet expectations, and Prescott’s absence has only added to their challenges.

With Prescott sidelined, the Cowboys needed to appoint a new starting quarterback. While many thought Trey Lance might step in, Mike McCarthy has opted for Cooper Rush instead.

Rush has lost both games he has started this year. As a result, fans are questioning whether the team should give Trey Lance a chance, but Jerry Jones has firmly rejected this idea, cautioning McCarthy not to hand him the job

Last year, Dallas acquired Trey Lance to be Prescott’s backup. However, Rush ultimately secured the role. Now, Jerry Jones has explicitly opposed Lance starting, as he thinks he’s not capable of winning games.

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance walks to the sideline during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on August 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 11 Preseason Cowboys at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240811032

“I don’t know about that,” Jones said about Lance potentially starting. “I want to give our team the very best chance it can — in all phases — to be successful. So, we’re going to go here with the quarterback that gives us the best chance to win the game.”

Will Trey Lance play for the Cowboys this year?

Trey Lance’s future with the Cowboys is uncertain. Last year, the team traded a fourth-round pick to the 49ers for him, but he has yet to secure even the backup role and now seems to be on the verge of leaving Dallas.

Mike McCarthy has expressed interest in giving Trey Lance some playing time this season, though not as the starter. However, if Cooper Rush’s struggles continue, Lance could see action in the final games to prove his worth to the team one last time.

