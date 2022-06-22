Even though he didn't perform as expected thus far, James Harden would continue his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Woj, The Beard is inching closer to a contract extension this offseason.

James Harden failed to be the missing piece the Sixers needed to challenge for the NBA championship. While his first games in Philadelphia gave them reasons for optimism, The Beard eventually struggled to perform when it mattered the most.

Joel Embiid ended up carrying the team practically by his own, which was exactly what the front office wanted to change when it traded for Harden in the February deadline. However, it seems that the 76ers aren't ready to give up on him yet.

Daryl Morey said shortly after the playoff elimination that the idea is to see Harden for at least one full season with the team, especially with Embiid. Harden has a $47m player option this offseason, and even though he plans to trigger it, his contract extension plan could please the Sixers.

Report: James Harden would opt into $47m deal, ink short-term deal with Sixers

“James Harden is heading toward opting into that $47 million player option and then extending, perhaps by as many by two more years, at a significant number with the Sixers,” Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter, via ClutchPoints. “He will likely [sign] something short of a max contract, but still a significant commitment from Philly to keep him and for him to stay in Philadelphia.”

The Sixers reportedly want to extend Harden's deal but not for too long. Though they may have preferred Harden not to opt into his player option, tying him down to a short-term contract seems to be what matters the most here.

It may be too early to tell whether trading for him was a mistake, which is why the Sixers would prefer to give him another chance. Even if Harden pens a huge contract, if it's not a long-term deal, it would make sense for the team.