The Miami Heat had a fantastic run in the 2023 NBA playoffs. But in the end, it looked crystal clear the team lacked another star next to Jimmy Butler to go the extra mile and win the championship.

But it wasn’t just this year that Miami challenged for the title. Erik Spoelstra’s men already had deep postseason runs in recent years, making the Finals in 2020 and losing the Conference Finals in seven games in 2022.

Therefore, everyone expects Pat Riley to do whatever it takes to upgrade the roster this summer. However, it looks like the team will first cut one of its players instead.

Rumor: Heat could waive Kyle Lowry

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat could waive Kyle Lowry if they don’t find a trade partner for the veteran guard this offseason:

“According to two sources, the Heat has been giving thought to potentially using the waive-and-stretch provision on Lowry if Miami is unable to trade him, though a firm decision on that has not been made. That waive-and-stretch mechanism would allocate his remaining cap hit equally over three seasons.”

There are many reasons that would explain this decision. Lowry is not getting any younger (he turns 38 in March), plus he’s entering the final year of his contract. On top of that, he’s due nearly $30m next season. Therefore, it looks like his days in South Florida are numbered.