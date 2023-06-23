The 2022-23 NBA season proved the Miami Heat have what it takes to contend. However, it also became clear that Jimmy Butler may need more help to get the franchise to the promised land.

Because, in the end, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were simply too much for this team. Don’t get me wrong, Erik Spoelstra’s men did a very decent job, but it wasn’t enough to succeed.

And at the end of the day, when you get so close, you want to get the job done. That’s why the Heat are expected to make a move this offseason. But instead of chasing stars, they’d try and get them in return for Tyler Herro.

Rumor: Heat could trade Tyler Herro

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Heat could explore trades for Herro before his four-year, $120m contract extension kicks in, like the Golden State Warriors did with Jordan Poole:

“But trading Poole, who signed a nearly identical contract to Tyler Herro’s last summer, has only increased speculation from team personnel that the Miami Heat will explore avenues to deal Herro’s own lucrative extension before it even begins — also with consideration to the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals without Herro in the active lineup due to a broken hand.”

Though trading Herro would be a bold move, it could allow Miami to get something interesting in return. As Fischer noted, the Heat managed to have a deep playoff run without him. However, many still wonder whether his presence would have changed the outcome of the NBA Finals.