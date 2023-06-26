The Miami Heat took everyone by surprise this season. When it looked like they were going home in the Play-In, Jimmy Butler stepped up and took his team to the NBA Finals against all odds.

In the end, it was a painful ending for Erik Spoelstra’s team, who was unable to stop Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Heat proved they can contend, but it was clear they didn’t have enough to win.

Miami drew plenty of respect around the league, since it showed how far it can go without having, on paper, the strongest roster. In fact, an All-Star seems to be seriously interested in moving to South Beach if he decides to be traded.

Rumor: Damian Lillard has serious interest in the Heat

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Heat are a team Damian Lillard seriously consider as a possible landing spot in the event he decides to leave the Portland Trail Blazers:

“Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. If it reaches this point — and there’s still an ‘if’ here considering all the times Lillard chose not to ask out before — Lillard’s wishes would matter a great deal because of the enormity of his contract.“

Dame has been heavily linked with a move to Miami in recent weeks, since they seem to be made for each other. A player of Lillard’s caliber could be the missing piece for the Heat to succeed, while the South Florida team might be the kind of place where the guard can finally challenge for an elusive ring.

However, Lillard has always looked committed to Portland regardless of its lack of a true supporting cast around him. The team will likely ask for a king’s ransom to part with its star, which is why Dame’s intentions would have a lot of weight in a potential trade conversation.