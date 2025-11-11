NBA Rumors: Kings reportedly preparing blockbuster trade amid struggling season start

The Sacramento Kings are one franchise that hasn’t gotten off to the start they anticipated this regular season. With a 3-7 record, Sacramento fans were hoping for a better beginning, given the impressive performances players showcased during preseason games.

With the season unfolding in this manner, reports have surfaced concerning the Kings’ strategy leading up to the trade deadline. The front office is reportedly contemplating trading key players, as noted by Evan Sidery of Forbes, who cited Dave Carmichael of Sac Town Sports.

“The Kings are preparing for a full-scale rebuild, which will involve attempting to trade their top players this season,” Carmichael reported. “Sacramento will gauge trade value for Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and others,” Sidery wrote on his X account.

Given this landscape, a blockbuster trade might be on the horizon for the Kings, as the organization seeks to make a more significant impact throughout the rest of this regular season and into future campaigns.

Performance of Kings’ key players so far this season

To understand the performance of these key players and the rationale behind potentially renewing the team without them, we must examine the contributions of DeRozan, Sabonis, and LaVine, the main faces of the Kings.

Starting with LaVine, acquired last season from the Bulls, he has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn’t been enough for the Kings. As a starter in 9 games, he has averaged 25.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. DeRozan, likewise in 9 games, has averaged 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while Sabonis, playing the same number of games, has recorded 15.3 points per game, 14.0 assists, and 3.95 rebounds.

Despite these reports, considering these figures makes it challenging to believe the Kings’ supposed intentions, as these players have just begun the season, and their performance might improve in subsequent matchups.

