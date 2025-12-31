Lionel Messi finishes 2025 leading ranking where Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t even among top 10

Lionel Messi concluded 2025 having achieved the primary goal he set out for with Inter Miami. The Argentine led the Herons to their first-ever MLS Cup in franchise history following a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final. However, his individual performance was also elite, allowing him to lead a prestigious ranking where Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be found among the top 10.

The Argentine finished the year as the sport’s top assist provider, recording a total of 29 assists in 54 appearances. This performance proved his playmaking skills remain intact and solidified his status as the all-time leader in soccer history with 407 career assists. This year, Messi recorded 26 assists with Inter Miami, with the remaining three coming while playing for the Argentine National Team.

While playmaking is not necessarily Cristiano Ronaldo’s primary strength, the Argentine even surpassed the Portuguese star in the 2025 goalscoring charts, recording 46 goals compared to the 41 CR7 managed across all competitions.

On the list of top assist providers, Messi is followed by Al Sadd international Akram Afif, who recorded 27 assists in 47 matches between the Qatari national team and his club. Rounding out the podium is Danish international Anders Dreyer, a key figure in San Diego FC’s inaugural MLS season, who recorded 26 assists in 74 matches.

Rodrigo De Paul celebrates a goal assisted by Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)

The Michael Olise assist controversy

Following the final tally to identify the top assist provider of 2025, a situation arose that sparked significant debate. The specialized data and statistics site Transfermarkt shared a ranking placing Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise in the top spot with 30 assists, but there is a catch.

The selection criteria used by Transfermarkt differs from the standard used by other outlets. For certain platforms like this one, a player who is fouled for a penalty is credited with an assist if the subsequent spot-kick is converted. This same discrepancy affects Lamine Yamal, who is ranked third by Transfermarkt based on their specific criteria.

World’s top assist leaders in 2025

These rankings are based on direct passes leading to goals across both club and national team competitions. While specialized portals like Transfermarkt may show different totals due to including “earned penalties,” the standard sports data criteria place Lionel Messi at the top of the global leaderboard.

Rank Player Teams Assists Matches 1 Lionel Messi Inter Miami / Argentina 29 54 2 Akram Afif Al Sadd / Qatar 28 47 3 Anders Dreyer San Diego FC / Denmark 26 74 4 Xherdan Shaqiri Basel / Switzerland 25 51 5 Rayan Cherki Manchester City / France 24 66 6 Michael Olise Bayern Munich / France 24 53 7 Christos Tzolis Club Brugge / Greece 24 67 8 Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli / Algeria 23 60 9 Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona / Spain 23 54 10 Alexis Vega Toluca / Mexico 21 69 11 Bradley Barcola PSG / France 21 57

