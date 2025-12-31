Gianni Infantino echoes Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong thoughts on Saudi Pro League with bold prediction

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr in late 2022, the league has seen exponential growth, drawing fans from around the globe and attracting top-tier talent to the Saudi Pro League. The impact has been so significant that FIFA has confirmed Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup, with Gianni Infantino offering a bold prediction for the league’s future in light of the news.

The Portuguese forward has always been vocal in his defense of the Saudi Pro League, even claiming the level of competition in Saudi Arabia is superior to that of leagues like France or his native Portugal. While those remarks drew considerable criticism, Infantino appears to side with Ronaldo when discussing the league’s massive trajectory.

In an interview with Arab News’ Asharq Al-Awsat, the FIFA president stated that “the Kingdom has become a major hub on the global soccer stage” and expressed his belief that it is “on track to become one of the top three leagues in the world”.

Along those same lines, the Italian official continued to praise the rapid growth the Saudi Pro League is experiencing, describing it as “a domestic league with a global flavor”. Nearly all of this growth is linked back to Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr, as his signing paved the way for other stars like Neymar to begin their own adventures in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr teammate Kingsley Coman. (Getty Images)

Infantino on the 2034 World Cup

In an official statement, FIFA revealed that Saudi Arabia was the only nation to officially submit a bid to host the 2034 World Cup. As a result, it was confirmed that the country will serve as the host for that edition of the tournament.

Speaking with Asharq Al-Awsat regarding the selection of the Middle Eastern nation as the 2034 host, Infantino described Saudi Arabia as “a welcoming country with a rich culture, delicious cuisine, and remarkable people”.

He also made reference about Saudi Arabia’s participation in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, featuring a unique format with 48 teams in the competition.

During the interview, Infantino touched on their chances in the tournament, where the team will share Group H with Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde. The FIFA president did not rule out the possibility of the Asian side surprising the stronger favorites, much like they did against Argentina in Qatar 2022.

