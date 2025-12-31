Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will reach three decades without winning a Super Bowl. After being the most successful franchise in NFL history, the controversial owner has watched teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots take that title away from them with six Vince Lombardi trophies each.

After Troy Aikman’s retirement, the Cowboys wasted some strong years of Tony Romo, and the same thing is happening with Dak Prescott. For example, in the 2025 season, a high-powered offense was unable to take the next step because the defense was one of the worst in the league.

Now, despite Brian Schottenheimer having a positive first year as head coach, the reality is that the Cowboys could finish with a losing record. Because of this, Jones has begun making drastic changes to shake up the roster.

Who did the Cowboys just release?

The Dallas Cowboys released Trevon Diggs in a move that has surprised the entire NFL. Although the cornerback has dealt with many injuries over the past two seasons, almost no one expected Jerry Jones to be ready to make this decision.

Are the Cowboys eliminated from NFL playoffs?

Yes. The Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from the playoffs because, with a 7-8-1 record, they can no longer catch the Eagles (11-5) to win the NFC East, nor can they surpass the Packers (9-6-1) in the race for the No. 7 seed.

