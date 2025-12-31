MLB Rumors: NY Mets lose veteran outfielder to NL East rivals

The New York Mets have navigated a turbulent offseason marked by roster turnover at both the major- and minor-league levels. While much of the attention has focused on headline departures and potential blockbuster additions, quieter moves have also begun to reshape the organization’s depth.

One of those developments surfaced this week, as veteran outfielder José Azocar reportedly landed with an NL East rival. After electing free agency earlier in November, Azocar has agreed to a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves, a deal that includes an invitation to Spring Training.

According to Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton, “The Braves and OF José Azocar have agreed to a Minor League deal… Includes an invite to Spring Training.” The move ends Azocar’s brief but eventful stint within the Mets organization.

Azocar’s short stay in Queens

Azocar appeared in just 12 games for the Mets at the major-league level, spending most of the season with Triple-A Syracuse. Claimed off waivers in September 2024, the outfielder bounced between roster decisions, including multiple designations for assignment, before ultimately choosing free agency.

José Azocar #30 with the Mets reacts while rounding the bases. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Despite limited opportunities in New York, Azocar showed solid on-base skills during his brief MLB run, posting a .278/.350/.278 slash line. His value was more evident in Triple-A, where he contributed power and speed, recording four home runs, 28 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases across 71 games.

Braves add experienced depth

For Atlanta, the signing represents a low-risk depth addition with upside. Azocar brings versatility, speed, and familiarity with the division, along with experience from 228 career MLB games since debuting in 2022.

While unlikely to impact the Mets’ major-league plans directly, the move underscores how offseason maneuvering continues to play out quietly across the division. For New York, it is another reminder that roster stability remains a work in progress as the organization reshapes both its present and future.

