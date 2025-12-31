NY Yankees could face major shortstop decision amid ongoing Cody Bellinger rumors

The New York Yankees enter the offseason facing a pivotal internal question that could ultimately shape their roster construction. While external speculation continues around Cody Bellinger, uncertainty at shortstop has quietly emerged as one of the organization’s most consequential storylines.

Anthony Volpe, the club’s 2025 Opening Day shortstop, is recovering from shoulder surgery after a season defined by defensive lapses and uneven offensive production. Despite the Yankees’ continued public support, his pre-injury performance has raised legitimate concerns as the team evaluates its infield depth.

That tension was recently underscored by New York Post reporter Greg Joyce, who framed shortstop as a pressing offseason issue while citing the possibility of an unexpected alternative emerging. “But what happens if José Caballero crushes it in April as the Yankees’ fill-in starting shortstop?” Joyce wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “At this time last year, no one expected Grisham to be the kind of impact player he was, an example that Cashman brought up while cracking the door slightly more open for Caballero to give the Yankees a difficult decision once Volpe is back.”

Anthony Volpe #11 of the Yankees watches his solo home run against the Orioles. Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Advertisement

Volpe’s uncertain standing

Volpe finished the regular season among MLB leaders in errors at shortstop, and his offensive struggles persisted well before the injury became a factor. While the Yankees remain invested in his long-term development, the pressure to prioritize reliability and efficiency has grown for a team with championship aspirations.

Advertisement

see also D-backs GM Mike Hazen provides key update on All-Star Ketel Marte trade talks

Caballero adds legitimate competition

Deadline acquisition Jose Caballero represents a credible alternative. A superior defender who reaches base at a higher clip, Caballero fits the Yankees’ stated desire to clean up their infield play.

Advertisement

SurveyWho should be the Yankees’ primary shortstop if Jose Caballero performs well early in the season? Who should be the Yankees’ primary shortstop if Jose Caballero performs well early in the season? already voted 0 people

As the Yankees navigate roster priorities—including uncertainty surrounding Bellinger—the shortstop position looms as an internal pivot point. Caballero’s performance could dictate short-term adjustments, while Volpe’s health and production will ultimately determine whether the club stays the course or recalibrates.

Advertisement