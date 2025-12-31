Jerry Jones experienced another disappointing 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys in which his plans did not bring success to the franchise. After trading Micah Parsons and receiving heavy criticism, the controversial owner believed that the arrivals of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson would spark a push toward the playoffs.

Two consecutive victories over the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs put the Cowboys at a 6-5-1 record and positioned them as a possible contender after defeating the last two Super Bowl participants.

However, the collapse began days later with a loss in Detroit, followed by defeats against the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, they have officially been eliminated.

Is Dak Prescott playing for Cowboys against Giants?

Dak Prescott will play for the Cowboys against the Giants in Week 18. It’s a decision that has surprised the entire NFL, as with no playoff aspirations, Brian Schottenheimer is risking his star quarterback to a potential injury.

However, in his first year as head coach, Schottenheimer’s idea is to establish a winning culture in Dallas and avoid at all costs having the team finish with a losing record. The message is clear.

“Yeah, we plan on finishing strong and having Dak play. Again, get a chance to go 5-1 hopefully in the division and finish 8-8-1. That’s the plan as we’re looking at now.”

Will Cowboys make coaching changes for next season?

Several reports indicate that the Dallas Cowboys will part ways with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, making it the major coaching change heading into the 2026 season. Brian Schottenheimer has his job secured, as he has made a strong impression on Jerry Jones.