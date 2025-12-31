Aaron Rodgers could play the final game of his legendary career if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. The veteran quarterback is already thinking about what could happen with his future.

“I’m thinking about this week, but, obviously, I’m 42 years old and I’m on a one year deal. So, you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. So, that’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there’ll be options (laughs). I would think maybe one or two if I decide that I still want to play.”

Before the 2025 season, Rodgers clearly said in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show that this would likely be his final year as a professional. However, the Super Bowl champion no longer seems so certain about it now.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

Aaron Rodgers has not confirmed his retirement, and in his comments ahead of the game between the Steelers and the Ravens, he sounded like a player who is considering all his options heading into the 2026 season.

The quarterback is very clear that he will be a free agent and that, due to his performances, he will have at least one or two offers on the table, which the star player will review with his family. One thing was very clear: Rodgers did not mention returning to Pittsburgh, and for the most part, the veteran spoke as if he was saying goodbye to the city and his teammates.

“I’ve enjoyed this experience. Everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field. It’s really what I was hoping for in this experience. It has been even better than I was hoping.”

