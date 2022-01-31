Bobby Marks of ESPN believes the New York Knicks could be tempted to make a huge move and trade for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. But how could they get it done?

The New York Knicks were one of the most entertaining and surprising teams in the NBA last season. Unfortunately, they've failed to live up to that reputation this year and look far from a contender.

Even so, Tom Thibodeau's squad has plenty of assets to make a couple of moves. They're just a couple of pieces away from making a big push in the Eastern Conference and could be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.

That's why Bobby Marks of ESPN thinks they could shock the world and pull off one of their biggest moves yet by trading Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, and Evan Fournier to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook.

ESPN: New York Knicks Could Trade For Russell Westbrook

"[If I were the Knicks], I call the Lakers for Russell Westbrook," Marks said. "I’m offering Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, and Evan Fournier for Russell Westbrook and [Lakers’] 2027 lottery-protected first-round pick."

"It’s different than the situation in Los Angeles, where you have six guys and sign guys for the minimum," Marks added. "You’ve got these young kids already there [in New York]. You’ve got 5-6 players under contract next year. You got (Julius) Randle there. You’re not a tax team. Hey, of all the flaws of Russell Westbrook, that guy competes. He’s a competitor. He’s a wildcard. I’m just watching a Knicks team that is so lethargic right now where their second unit is better than the first. Sometimes, these guys seem they don’t care."

Knicks Could Move On From Julius Randle

Also, given the Knicks' trade targets, his regression, and recent run-off with the fans, it seems like the team could also look to part ways with Julius Randle, either right now or in the offseason.

(via Fadeaway World)

"Randle had an infamous moment recently when he showed a thumbs-down gesture to the Knicks fans, who haven't been best pleased with his performances this season. Now, rumors have indicated that the Knicks are interested in bringing Pistons' man Jerami Grant to New York. This could be a warning sign for Randle, considering that both players play power forward.

According to The Athletic (via New York Post), a potential move for Grant and the Knicks' supposed interest in Myles Turner is thanks to them not being sold on Randle as the long-term option to lead them. Grant is available as the Pistons are looking to build around a young core of Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey."

The next couple of weeks will be key to determining whether the Knicks will take a more aggressive approach to the deadline or not. But we can be sure that they're ready to shake things up a little.