Just when Kyrie Irving was finally set to return to the Brooklyn Nets, his positive test for Covid-19 kept him out a bit longer. Here, check out when he could finally play again and what are his plans on the vaccine.

Kyrie Irving may have suffered a setback in his way back to the Brooklyn Nets by entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. However, the wait is set to be over soon and he would suit up for the Nets for the first time this season.

Brooklyn have done certainly fine while Irving was out amid his Covid-19 vaccine stance, but Kevin Durant has been carrying the team practically on his own in the process while James Harden struggled to perform at his best.

The Nets are in control of the Eastern Conference but it's fair to believe they could do even better with Kyrie on the mix. For those who can't wait to see him back in action, Shams Charania of The Athletic has provided a possible return date for Irving.

When will Kyrie Irving return to NBA action for the Nets?

"The only place Kyrie Irving can't play if he stays unvaccinated is New York City... I'd look at him possibly returning January 5th in Indianapolis or January 12th in Chicago," said Shams Charania during his appearance in the Pat McAfee Show.

not everyone is pleased with the idea that he'll only be available for road games. That could change if he ends up getting the jab, but that still looks unlikely. While the Nets have finally decided to welcome Irving back after a long time,

Kyrie Irving's plan on the Covid-19 vaccine after testing positive

(Transcript via Rolling Stone)

"As Irving continues to test his way back toward Brooklyn Nets HQ this week, “it’s been pretty intense with safety protocols,” a team staffer who will be on the court with him tells RS. Irving is putting himself at risk, after all, and none of the dozen-plus sources contacted for this story indicated that Irving has any plans to get vaccinated, ever.

"The Nets did not immediately respond to a detailed list of questions, and Irving’s managers did not respond to multiple voicemails this week. The office of the mayor-elect Eric Adams maintains that the city’s new leader does not expect to reverse the law against home-team vaccine deniers.

"If anything, Covid variants could beget more local ordinances encouraging performer safety; a regulation unveiled this week in Boston, where Irving doubled down on his flat-Earth conspiracy theory while playing for the Celtics, exempts athletes from the indoor-arena vaccine mandate."

Unfortunately for those who were expecting otherwise, Kyrie Irving seems to be firm on his stance on the vaccine and that may not change anytime soon. And of course, that doesn't sit well with many people.

“It makes my blood boil that celebrities and professional athletes are getting a pass. And the rest of us? Our health is endangered, and we’re sick and dying. It’s the ultimate **** to fans,” New York state senator Brad Hoylman said, per Rolling Stone. As you may notice, not everyone is happy with Irving's imminent return to the Nets.