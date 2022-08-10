After playing hardball earlier in the off-season, it now seems like Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers are finally ready to make a move for Kyrie Irving.

The Los Angeles Lakers have actively shopped Russell Westbrook. But as much as they want to get rid of him, they don't want to jeopardize their future and give up multiple draft picks in any potential transaction.

Needless to say, that's been a deal-breaker thus far. Rival teams have no incentive to take on Westbrook's $47 million contract and difficult character unless he comes with a couple of first-round picks attached to him.

So, after weeks of rejections and dead deals, it seems like Rob Pelinka has finally realized that he needs to give up those picks to swap Westbrook for Kyrie Irving, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Lakers Finally Agree To Trade Multiple Picks For Kyrie Irving

"Jovan says that he believes the Lakers will increase the seriousness of their offers in trade discussions if nothing else develops by training camp/Media Day season," reported NBA insider Richard Staple. "Jovan states that it's trending towards the Lakers giving up both picks to get Kyrie."

Kyrie 'Hates' Steve Nash, Sean Marks

Irving is reportedly on board with a reunion with LeBron James. More than that, he'd welcome a move away from Brooklyn because he's not exactly a fan of coach Steve Nash or GM Sean Marks:

"Kevin Durant doesn’t seem to be the only Nets player not enamored with the leadership stylings of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash," wrote Michael Binn of The New York Post. "A source close to the Nets organization indicated Kyrie Irving is none too pleased with the pair, either."

"'Kyrie Irving hates these guys,' the source told The Post’s Josh Kosman. 'He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad.' On Monday, The Post confirmed The Athletic’s report that Durant told Tsai that the Nets head honcho had to choose between the 12-time All-Star or his coach and GM. The face-to-face meeting in London came after Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn a year after signing a four-year, $198 million contract extension," Binn concluded.

At the end of the day, trading for Kyrie would be the best move for the Lakers, basketball-wise. But swapping one difficult character for another may come back to bite them, as Kyrie has burned all bridges wherever he's gone.