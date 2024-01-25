The Los Angeles Lakers are always tied with the biggest names in the market. But given the nature of the NBA, they obvioulsy can’t trade for all the players they want to get.

Nonetheless, it’s also a fact that once they’re locked in on one guy, they usually get it. That’s what happens often with big-market teams, especially those featuring LeBron James.

This time, the Purple & Gold have set their sights on fellow Klutch Sports client Dejounte Murray, who’s reportedly been made available by the Atlanta Hawks. Notably, Sam Amick of The Athletic claims there’s a real chance the Lakers will get him.

Lakers ‘Separate Themselves From The Dejounte Pack’

“The question I was trying to bounce off people was specifically Dejounte with the Lakers,” Amick said. “Is this us just trying to have the existential question of who’s gonna help LeBron that we’ve been asking for 20 years? Or is it like Dejounte is actually gonna be in a Lakers jersey? These are people who are in the know but don’t truly know, obviously nobody does yet. But it feels like that has got very real legs to it.”

Amick reports that even though the Lakers are reluctant to give up Austin Reaves, they’re currently leading the race to land the former San Antonio Spurs point guard:

“Our Shams Charania has reported that the offers have gone back and forth,” Amick continued. “There was some chatter that the Hawks ideally would love to get their hands on Austin Reaves, that’s not gonna happen. So it’s a question of like how long does Landry Fields hold out? But it feels like the Lakers have separated themselves from the Dejounte pack and it feels like to some degree, they’ve locked in on him as a guy that they think can help them.”

Whether he’ll give them what they need to get over the hump remains to be seen. Then again, he’s been on a tear this season and could give them another All-Star-caliber scorer and playmaker.