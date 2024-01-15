The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been at their best for most of the season. Despite winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament, they don’t seem built for the playoffs or able to make a run at an NBA championship right now.

Then again, we know all teams involving LeBron James are always quite active in the market, and GM Rob Pelinka has pulled off some major mid-season moves throughout the course of the years.

Now, they could be setting their sights on Georgia, as the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly on the verge of a rebuild, and they’re keeping tabs on All-Star PG Dejounte Murray.

Lakers Could Target Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nonetheless, Murray might not be the only Hawk to take his talents to Southern California. According to an unnamed executive and Zach Lowe, they could also target Bogdan Bogdanovic in the operation (Via Basketball Forever):

“Speaking on “NBA Today” recently, ESPN’s Zach Lowe shared insights from one NBA executive, envisioning a complex deal where the Lakers could secure not only Dejounte Murray but also sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic, addressing the Lakers’ desperate need for more shooting,“ read the report.

Needless to say, that won’t be cheap, and the Lakers will have to give up draft assets and solid rotation players to get their hands around two of the Hawks’ best players:

“According to the unnamed executive, the Lakers would also have to include Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell and additional draft compensation,” the report concluded.

Bogdanovic could give the Lakers some much-needed shooting. He thrives offensively and can play on and off the ball and either start or come off the bench, as he doesn’t need a lot of touches to be efficient.

As for Murray, he could give them the defensive boost their backcourt has craved for quite a while now, not to mention another solid playmaker and finisher to take pressure off LeBron James’ shoulders.