Russell Westbrook has yet to live up to the expectations as a Los Angeles Lakers player. After a slow start, many people believe he should be traded, something the front office has reportedly considered early in the season.

Following a disappointing season, the Los Angeles Lakers knew they needed to bounce back the following year to meet the expectations around them. However, things haven't gone according to plan this campaign so far.

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Purple and Gold felt optimisitic after making a blockbuster trade in the offseason for Russell Westbrook. However, Brodie got off to a weak start in LA, facing a lot of criticism in just a couple of months.

His poor level has also made him subject of multiple trade scenarios, as people around the league wondered if LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be better without him. And according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the front office considered the possibility of trading the former Washington Wizards star.

Lakers reportedly considered discussing trades for Russell Westbrook earlier this season

Amick reports that both LeBron and AD stayed busy in the summer looking to bring in another star player that could help them get some weight off their shoulders. And, while the Lakers looked happy for landing Westbrook a few months ago, the move hasn't turned out as expected so far.

Even though he shut down the critics more than once and looks convinced he's been doing just fine, the truth is that Brodie has left much to be desired since he moved to Los Angeles. While Amick noted how LeBron has been carrying the team on his own - but receiving help from Malik Monk lately - he has also revealed the Lakers explored trades for Westbrook given his poor performances.

"Sources say the Lakers showed some covert interest in discussing a possible Westbrook trade with rival executives earlier this season. A deal appears extremely unlikely before the Feb. 15 trade deadline, if only because his deal that was once seen by so many as untradeable is such a massive obstacle. But inside the Lakers, it seems, there is some recognition that this hasn’t gone as (James and Davis had) planned."

The Lakers have recorded a string of good results lately, but Westbrook still has to turn up his game. His recent performance without turnovers could be somewhere to build on in order to turn his situation in LA around. Because even though his huge salary may block any possibility, the Lakers could try to find a way to move him anyway.