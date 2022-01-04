It looks like Jerami Grant won't stay at the Detroit Pistons for much longer. The Los Angeles Lakers were previously linked with the forward, but more title contending teams would also be interested in him.

There are still many weeks to go before the trade deadline arrives, but teams are already working to make the right moves to improve their rosters. And some interesting names, like Jerami Grant, could be on the market.

The Detroit Pistons are leaving a lot to be desired this season and a rebuild looks inevitable. Changes will probably be made around first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, Meanwhile, it looks like the Pistons and Grant are wasting their time by continue being tied to each other.

At 27 years of age, it could be the right moment for him to begin a new chapter, while the Pistons could get something interesting in return. The Los Angeles Lakers were linked with Grant, but other title contenders are inquiring about him as well, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic.

NBA Trade Rumors: Title contenders join Lakers in pursuit of Jerami Grant

"For the Pistons (6-28), who are currently the league’s worst team, it isn’t expected to be a busy deadline period. However, there appears to be a significant deal to be made. Detroit, if active, will be sellers at the deadline. This is a rebuilding team with eyes on the future, so there is truly only one player who seems like an obvious trade candidate who would bring an intriguing return.

"Grant came to Detroit a season ago to spread his wings as a player (among other reasons, too). He’s done that. The 27-year-old has turned heads with the Pistons, showing that he is capable of providing more offensively than he was able to show in his previous stops. Teams with championship aspirations are routinely calling Detroit about Grant’s services, sources tell The Athletic.

"And while the Pistons are happy with what Grant provides both on and off the court to the organization, the franchise is currently in the business of capitalizing on its small asset pool, of which Grant takes up the most real estate."

Grant looks like a really plausible target before the deadline, if and always the Pistons consider what they get in return worth the trade. That might be the difficult part for the Lakers. And if other teams with title aspirations are keeping tabs on him, their chances of landing Grant would decrease even more.