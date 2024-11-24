Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Carolina Panthers will face Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 12 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can access full game details, including kickoff times and streaming options, to catch all the action.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

By Leonardo Herrera

Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in a highly anticipated Week 12 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

[Watch Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Carolina Panthers face a daunting challenge as they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup that pits two teams at opposite ends of the standings. The Panthers, sitting at 3-7, have shown signs of life with back-to-back wins, keeping their faint postseason hopes alive. A win here could be pivotal in sustaining that momentum.

The Chiefs, boasting a 9-1 record, are determined to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills. Led by Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City are eager to regain their dominant form and push their record to 10-1 as they continue their march toward the playoffs.

When will the Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Carolina Panthers take on Kansas City Chiefs the Week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 24, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Xavier Woods of Carolina Panthers – IMAGO / Foot Bowl

Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

This NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial)Other options: CBS.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

