Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins will face off against New England Patriots in a highly anticipated Week 12 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

The Miami Dolphins have strung together two consecutive victories, turning what seemed like a season headed toward rebuilding into a potential playoff run. With their record sitting at 4-6, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins now have a legitimate opportunity to improve to 5-6 and reignite their postseason hopes.

Adding to their optimism, their next matchup is against the struggling New England Patriots, who are sitting at 3-8 and appear to already be looking ahead to 2025. This sets up a favorable scenario for Miami to keep their playoff dream alive.

When will the Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots match be played?

Miami Dolphins will take on New England Patriots the Week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 24, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots in the USA

This NFL game between Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.