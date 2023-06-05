The Los Angeles Lakers don’t need to make a lot of moves to be better. They were the second-best team in the NBA after the deadline, and they still have LeBron James.

James might not be able to lead the same way he used to, especially entering his 21st season in the league. However, they’ve done a solid job of surrounding him with the kind of talent he needs to thrive.

With that in mind, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes they could turn to the Brooklyn Nets to add more depth to the forward spots, trading Mo Bamba for Royce O’Neal.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Mo Bamba For Royce O’Neal

“The Nets are suddenly loaded with wings but thin in the frontcourt,” wrote Swartz. “The Lakers could use another three-and-D perimeter option and have a big to spare. A swap to satisfy both needs makes sense.”

“Brooklyn gets Bamba, a mobile 7-footer who can start at power forward or play either post position off the bench,” continued the report. “The 25-year-old knocked down 38.7 percent of his threes last season and has proved to be an effective shot-blocker.”

“O’Neale fits nicely into a starting lineup featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves with his defensive versatility and floor spacing. He’s as consistent as they come from the outside, shooting between 38.5 percent and 38.9 percent from three in each of the past three seasons,” Swartz concluded.

The Nets are going through a rebuild right now, but they’re expected to be quite active in the offseason to try and maximize their assets, as they have no incentive to tank, considering the Houston Rockets hold the rights to swap picks with them.

This trade would allow the Nets to stay young and get some depth behind Nic Claxton, and the Lakers would add another win-now piece and insurance policy at both forward spots, so it’s a win-win situation for both teams.