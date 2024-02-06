The Los Angeles Lakers have a flawed roster. They’re not going to make it to the NBA Finals as currently constructed, not even if LeBron James manages to travel back in time and play like it’s 2011 all over again.

Darvin Ham may or may not be the right guy to lead this team to success. What’s a fact is that not even a more experienced coach could do a else with the hand he’s been given, especially considering all the injuries.

With that in mind, Rob Pelinka and his assistants are working around the clock to make sure to revamp this roster ahead of February 8th’s trade deadline. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, they’ve found four new trade targets.

Lakers Trade Targets Revealed

For starters, the Lakers could be in the mix for Dorian Finney-Smith. They need a defensive-minded wing with Jarred Vanderbilt sidelined, and the Brooklyn Nets could look to move him:

“Finney-Smith has drawn significant interest on the trade market, including several playoff-caliber teams such as the Lakers and Mavericks. With Jarred Vanderbilt potentially out for the season, per ESPN, Finney-Smith is a versatile defensive forward who can make up for his loss while spacing the floor,” Scotto wrote.

The Lakers also crave shooting. That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see them among the potential suitors for Danilo Gallinari, who’s currently with the struggling Detroit Pistons:

“Another player rival executives are monitoring is Danilo Gallinari, who’s continued to be a knockdown 3-point shooter while playing minutes at the four and small ball five at times in the final year of his contract. The Lakers are among the teams who’ve checked in on Gallinari’s price tag to acquire him,” Scotto added.

They could also be in the mix for a backup big man. They could pursue a reunion with veteran C Andre Drummond, although they could get caught up in a bidding war for his services:

“One Bulls player who could be dealt, however, is center Andre Drummond, who’s drawn trade interest from the Celtics, Mavericks, Lakers and Suns,” continued Scotto.

Last but not least, they could fill their need for a better backup point guard by pursuing Washington Wizards’ Tyus Jones, who’s gauged league-wide trade interest:

“Tyus Jones has drawn trade interest from the Magic, Spurs, Nets, Lakers and Timberwolves, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “As recently reported by HoopsHype, Washington would covet a future first-round pick to consider parting with Jones.”

Needless to say, the Lakers won’t be able to get all four of these players at the deadline, but they could at least look to get a couple of them to straigthen the course of the season.