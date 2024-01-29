The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the market for another star player for quite a while now. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have put up big numbers, but they’ve failed to lead the team to a safe haven.

This has been a common cycle for the Lakers and LeBron’s teams. The fans hype the team up in the offseason when they sign a bunch of role players just to tear them down as soon as they don’t win 30 out of 40 games.

With that in mind, Rob Pelinka had reportedly set his sights on Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, who’s likely to be traded before the deadline. Notably, the Lakers were reportedly leading the race for his services.

D’Angelo Russell’s Strong Play Puts Dejounte Murray Trade In Pause

Now, however, NBA insider Marc Stein wants the fans to pull the brakes on this transaction. Apparently, unlike what other beat writers had reported, trade talks have stalled.

“League sources say that there has been little-to-no trade dialogue in recent days between the Hawks and the Lakers when it comes to former All-Star Dejounte Murray,” Stein wrote.

Notably, D’Angelo Russell’s stellar play since returning to the sarting lineup has reportedly made the Lakers re-consider their stance of moving him, according to Stein:

“Trade talks tend to be fluid this time of year and can be easily sparked up again, but one source briefed on the talks termed the idea of Murray landing with the Lakers before the deadline, as of this Sunday, as ‘unrealistic.’ Among the factors for that: D’Angelo Russell’s strong play this month,” he added.

Even so, it’s likely that the Lakers will revisit this possibility later in the season, especially considering Russell’s well-documented struggles in the postseason, as this level of play might not be sustainable for much longer.