More than a month after Frank Vogel's firing, the Los Angeles Lakers continue the search of a new head coach. Even though Doc Rivers seemed to be ruled out, the Purple and Gold are reportedly still keeping tabs on him.

This Los Angeles Lakers head into one of the most important offseasons in recent years. Following a disappointing performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, the front office has to figure out how to build a competitive roster around LeBron James, with Russell Westbrook's future one of the biggest things to take care of.

However, Rob Pelinka has an even more important matter to take care of first. It's been more than a month since the team parted ways with Frank Vogel, but it has yet to find a new person for the head coaching vacancy.

Last week, a report from Shams Charania indicated that the Lakers selected three finalists for the job. Doc Rivers was not included, given that the Sixers made loud and clear that they plan to continue with him for next season. Even so, the Lakers are reportedly not giving up hope on him.

Rumor: Lakers remain optimistic about Doc Rivers

Shortly after a painful elimination at the hands of the Miami Heat, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey let everyone know that Rivers would continue at the helm of the team for next season.

Everyone assumed that would rule him out for the Lakers post... But it seems that it didn't. According to Marc Stein in his latest substack, the Lakers not only have more names in mind besides the reported shortlist, but they continue monitoring Doc Rivers' situation.

"Suspicions persist in league coaching circles that the Lakers have not completely abandoned hope that Philadelphia's Doc Rivers becomes unexpectedly available — despite the recent insistence from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey that Rivers will be back in Philly next season," Stein wrote.

It would be quite surprising if the Lakers extend their decision just to see if something 'unexpected' happens with Rivers in Philly. The Sixers seemed to be clear enough, so unless it's part of a far-fetched plan to increase their leverage, it's unlikely they'll change their mind.