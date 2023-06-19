The Los Angeles Lakers had an impressive resurgence this year, but it wasn’t enough to win the NBA title. LeBron James‘ championship window won’t last forever, which is why they reportedly eye an All-Star to help him – but the Clippers could ruin their plans.

The crosstown rivals also have serious aspirations, hoping to challenge for their first ring with a team built around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. So they’re also a team to watch this offseason.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, both LA teams would be interested in signing Chris Paul if he becomes a free agent. However, the Clippers would be favorites in a hypothetical battle for the guard.

Rumor: Clippers would have more chances of signing Chris Paul than Lakers

“I think a lot of people, I’ve noticed, have come to the conclusion that it’s gonna be the Lakers, the team that he was denied playing for a decade ago, to play with LeBron James, his long-time friend. But from conversations I’ve had, I don’t think that should be assumed. I think that the L.A. Clippers are a strong candidate, and I would go so far as to say that they may have the edge here in trying to get Chris Paul if he becomes a free agent,” Windhorst said, via Lakers Nation.

“It might end up being a ‘when,’ but I want to say ‘if’ because I don’t think everything is totally buttoned down yet. Obviously Chris Paul played there before, he has relationships there. Both teams, the Clippers and Lakers, need a starting quality player and I think there will be recruiting and pitches.”

Paul is expected to draw plenty of interest around the league if the Washington Wizards let him go. He may not be getting any younger, but he certainly has enough left in the tank to help a team that wants to succeed.