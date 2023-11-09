The Chicago Bulls put together a promising squad and even had the best record in the Eastern Conference at some point. Then, Lonzo Ball fell with a knee injury, and things haven’t been the same ever since. As of now, they’re closer to a lottery team than to a playoff contender.

Despite having talented players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, this Bulls team cannot get over the hump. They entered the season under some heavy pressure, up to the point where they had a player’s only meeting after their first loss of the year.

With that in mind, some believe the Bulls are likely to be sellers at some point before the NBA trade deadline. Should that be the case, then the Los Angeles Lakers would love to bring Alex Caruso back, according to an unnamed Eastern Conference executive:

“The rumor around the Lakers was they regretted letting him go almost immediately after it happened,” one Eastern Conference exec told Heavy Sports. “They knew that was a mistake. He’s not the same player now, but the Lakers are worried they don’t have enough of an edge. He could be someone who helps fix that.”

Bulls Want A Lot For Him

Despite not being a big-name player, Caruso has made countless big-time plays. He’s the heart and soul of the second unit and one of the best defenders in the game, even clamping up Kevin Durant in the post despite giving up like five inches.

He’s a fan favorite and an instant-energy guy. He’s the kind of championship-caliber role-player teams would be tempted to overpay for. That’s why, according to Sean Deveney, the Bulls were looking to get a big haul for him last season:

“Last year, the Bulls were rumored to be seeking two first-round picks for Caruso, which was taken by some to mean they were not all that interested in trading him at all—no one was going to give up that much for a role player like Caruso,” reported Deveney.

Per the executive, the Lakers wouldn’t even be close to meeting that steep price, but they do have some young assets that could interest the Bulls if they enter rebuild mode:

“They wouldn’t give up a (first-round) pick, but they could give up (Jalen) Hood-Schifino and another contract if they wait until December 15. Or Max Christie, he has some value,” the executive said. “They’re not giving up a pick, but they have young guys they can put up there.”

Lakers Could Face Competition

The Lakers are in desperate need of someone who could provide some spark off the bench and another defender, but they’re not the only ones looking for that kind of skill set. According to the report, multiple teams could also pursue the Texas A&M product:

“Coveted is a good word for him. If you want to make a trade tomorrow, they could trade Alex Caruso,” the executive told Heavy Sports. “Half the teams in the league would be there with an offer. There’s a lot of teams monitoring that situation, and they’re looking at Caruso more than anyone on that roster. Just a matter of when the Bulls are ready to make changes and ready to let him go.”

Caruso went from being undrafted to one of the best role players in the game. And while his offensive numbers might not be impressive, whoever wants him will have to pay up to acquire his services.