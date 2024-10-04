NBA News: Kevin Durant reveals key issue facing the Suns this season

The Phoenix Suns have high expectations for this season, and their star, Kevin Durant, along with his teammates, is working hard to improve and compete for the NBA championship

Kevin Durant, star of the Phoenix Suns, has pointed out the key issue the team must address. Durant emphasized the importance of reducing mistakes and making smart decisions on the court.

To improve their ball handling, the Suns acquired Tyus Jones and Monte Morris, two of the best point guards in the league. Both players have excellent stats in terms of assists and turnovers.

Jones led the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio last season, while Morris has also demonstrated his efficiency and ball control, which will be vital to the Suns’ success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think turnovers are the emphasis,” Kevin Durant said. “I think with a year to get on the same page, it’s been a focus since our first meeting with Coach Bud (Budenholzer). It’s just nipping that in the bud, making sure we make the correct play and not try to hit home runs all the time. Sometimes you can try to make the right play and end up turning the ball over. So, you want to try to find that balance.”

Gold medalist Kevin Durant of Team United States poses for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Suns’ key focus: Minimizing costly errors for success

The Suns aim to reduce their turnovers, as this has been a problem in recent seasons. “We know how talented we are offensively, but the quicker we can communicate openly and hold each other accountable, the better,” said Suns’ Devin Booker. “We’re doing a pretty good job.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Kevin Durant makes something clear about the Suns" championship ambitions

Coach Mike Budenholzer, known for his discipline and offensive approach, will also be key in helping the Suns improve their ball handling. His experience and expertise can be instrumental in guiding the team to success.