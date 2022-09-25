The Chicago Bulls could fix their biggest issue ahead of next season, but that might as well cost them their best perimeter defender.

The Chicago Bulls have looked completely different since Arturas Karnisovas took over basketball operations. They've been quite aggressive in free agency and the trade market, unlike during the Gar/Pax era.

So, that pretty much means you can never count them out when it comes to making a move, even if it is costly. No player other than DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine should be off the table in trade talks.

With that in mind, an unnamed Eastern Conference executive believes the Bulls could reach out to the Orlando Magic to try and get Mo Bamba. Unfortunately, that would cost them Alex Caruso.

NBA Rumors: Bulls, Magic Could Swap Alex Caruso For Mo Bamba

(Via Heavy)

“[The Bulls] have liked Mo Bamba in the past,” an Eastern Conference executive tells Heavy’s Sean Deveney, “and once he gets trade eligible (in January) that would be something where they could make a run at him… The Magic have no need for Bamba, long-term, not with Paolo Banchero and Carter there.”

The executive suggests using defensive ace Alex Caruso as “bait” to get a trade for Bamba done with the Magic.

“Caruso would be a nice fit on a team that is trying to learn to be professional and to win. They also need guards. If you’re going to move Caruso, I’d want a guy like Bamba back. It’s a good deal for both sides.”

Caruso could be expendable if Lonzo Ball is back to full strength, which is a big 'if.' Adding Bamba would give them a much-needed rim protector next to Nikola Vucevic, which is perhaps the only thing standing between them and true contention.

So, as much as the Bulls love Alex Caruso's ball-haunting, toughnes, gritty defense, and never-ending energy, he might as well be the prefect trade chip to fix an even bigger issue in their lineup.