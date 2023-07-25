It’s not a secret that the Dallas Mavericks are banking their entire future on Luka Doncic. Team owner Mark Cuban even claimed he told Kyrie Irving that this is Luka’s team.

Doncic is a special kind of talent and the kind of player that could lead a team to championship contention almost on his own. But like every great player, he still has things to improve.

Luka often gets gassed out late in games, and it seems like his conditioning has a lot to do with that. That’s why Mavs officials reportedly want him to lose some more weight ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Mavs Officials Want Doncic To Lose Weight

(via Tim Cato – The Athletic)

“The Mavericks’ key figures have talked to Dončić about decreasing his preferred playing weight this summer. Dončić also stopped having fun for long stretches of the past two seasons, the first time in his life I think that’s ever been true for the sport he’s devoted his life to.

Those factors, along with his extended summer to rest and recuperate, make me believe we’ll see Dončić more dedicated to the marathon of the NBA season this coming year. I absolutely believe he’ll start next season looking as good as he’s ever been.”

Doncic may never be slim or jacked, but he looks better than ever in the latest videos and pictures. Hopefully, he’ll stay in shape and take his game even further, which is a lot to say.