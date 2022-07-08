Even though Kevin Durant has requested a trade, that doesn't mean the Brooklyn Nets are obliged to comply. But now, it seems like the All-Star may reconsider his stance.

Kevin Durant's trade request was a massive blow for the Brooklyn Nets. They had made him one of the highest-paid stars in the NBA and had caved into nearly every single one of his demands.

Durant's tenure with the team has been stained with off-court issues, mostly unrelated to him. But the Wariors' championship run and all the drama and uncertainty reportedly made him frustrated and ready to move on.

However, it's not like the Nets are forced to comply with his trade request. He still has four years left in his contract and could be obliged to run the remainder of his deal out. That's why they still hope he's back in Brooklyn next season.

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Still Hope Kevin Durant Will Be Back Next Season

"Certainly the Nets at this point, they're engaged on a number of fronts for Kevin Durant deals," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "A player of this stature typically don't come together quickly. Sean Marks is in close contact with Kevin Durant's manager Rich Kleiman. They have a good working relationship."

Nets Are In No Rush Or Obligation To Make A Deal

Moreover, Brian Windhorst of ESPN adds that the Nets are in no rush or obligation whatsoever to make a deal. They don't have to set a deadline to move him and won't engage in trade talks in a position of disadvantage:

"From what I can tell, there was an attempt by the Nets to make it clear that there was not going to be an artificial deadline here," Windhorst said. "Everything you hear is a negotiating position that they are taking. I am told that the Nets are prioritizing getting players back in this deal. They want the prime assets in this trade to be a star player or a high-level star player that they're not focusing on draft picks, though I'm sure they want draft picks, too."

A trade for such a renowned player with so many years left on his contract should come with an unprecedented return. So props to the Nets for holding their ground and doing what's best for them and not for their disgruntled All-Star.