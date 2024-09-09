NBA News: LeBron James' Lakers teammate will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season

One of LeBron James' teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season following surgery on his left knee.

The Los Angeles Lakers, lead by LeBron James, are gearing up for the upcoming NBA season hoping to improve on their disappointing early playoff exit last year against the Denver Nuggets. However, just before the start of training camp, it was revealed that one player will miss the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Christian Wood, who missed part of last season and the playoffs due to a knee injury, has undergone another procedure. Despite initially recovering, Wood had to undergo an arthroscopy on the affected area. The Lakers confirmed he will be reevaluated in eight weeks, ruling him out for the start of the regular season.

In an official statement, the Lakers announced: “Lakers forward/center Christian Wood underwent a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Kristofer J. Jones at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Wood will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately eight weeks.”

Following the team’s announcement, Wood took to social media to share his thoughts. “Damn… I was just feeling like my old self again and was in peak shape,” Wood posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Minor setback for a major comeback. To my fans, don’t stop believing in me.”

Christian Wood #35 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Shaq predicts tough start for the Lakers

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal weighed in on how he expects the Lakers to perform under head coach JJ Redick, who is entering his first season leading the team. Shaq didn’t hold back, predicting a rocky start for the Purple and Gold.

“I think they’re going to have a rough start, personally,” O’Neal said. “LeBron and AD will do their part to keep everyone focused, but I’ve always said that if you truly respect your coach, you’ll go out and play hard for them.”

Shaq went on to compare Redick’s situation to his own experience as a player. “I was lucky to play for guys like Phil Jackson and Pat Riley—coaches who knew what they were doing,” he explained. “No disrespect to other coaches, but there were times when I’d think, ‘I don’t know if that’s going to work.’”

O’Neal also raised concerns about whether Lakers players would fully embrace Redick’s system. “When you get a coach like that, the antenna is already up. My question is: Will the antennas of the players be up when JJ Redick talks? We don’t know, but we’ll see.”

Magic Johnson asks Lakers fans to be patient

Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for patience as the team adjusts to its new head coach. Speaking to KCAL News, Johnson emphasized the importance of giving Redick time to find his groove.

“As Lakers fans, we need to give JJ Redick the time to figure out how to make the most of the team’s talent and learn what coaching strategies will work,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but having a leader like LeBron James—one of the greatest players ever—alongside Anthony Davis, is going to be a huge help for him.”