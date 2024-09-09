Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid gives Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs encouraging update on Hollywood Brown

Head coach Andy Reid has given Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fans reasons for optimism with an interesting update on wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

The Kansas City Chiefs had to start the 2024 NFL season without wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, but it looks like Patrick Mahomes will count on his new weapon soon. Or at least that’s what Andy Reid suggests.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Chiefs head coach provided an encouraging update on the veteran wideout, who picked up a shoulder injury early in preseason.

He’s getting close. I know he’s feeling better, we’ve just got to kind of see where it goes from here,” Reid said about Brown, via Joshua Brisco of Sports Illustrated.. “They’ve been doing these periodic tests on him and making sure that he’s headed in the right direction and scans and all that, but it looks like it’s heading in the right direction, now we just have to see where it goes from there.”

Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in the Chiefs’ first preaseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That injury meant he’d be out from four to six weeks, which is why the wideout missed the rest of the preseason and remained on the sidelines for the 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during training camp on August 2, 2024 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

However, the outlook is more encouraging for the Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid said Brown will continue undergoing tests during the week, but his potential availability is already a good sign for Mahomes and Chiefs fans.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree on record NFL contract: Where does it leave Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs?

see also

Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree on record NFL contract: Where does it leave Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs?

Chiefs fans draw parallels between Brown’s injury with that of Tyreek Hill in 2019

Chiefs fans are certainly familiar with the kind of injury Brown sustained in preseason as Tyreek Hill suffered a similar setback in 2019. And of course, it made them wonder whether the recovery timeline would be the same.

Listen, everybody’s different, but it’s that same type of injury,” Reid said about Brown’s injury compared to that of Hill back then. In 2019, Cheetah spent 35 days on the sidelines.

Hill got injured on September 8, making his return to the gridiron on October 13 in 2019. Brown, meanwhile, picked up the injury on August 10 this year. It will be 36 days since his dislocation when the Chiefs take on the Bengals on Sep. 15, which is why many expect the wideout to be back for Week 2.

Martín O'donnell

