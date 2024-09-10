Trending topics:
Where to watch Ecuador vs Peru live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Ecuador will face Peru for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Kendry Paez of Ecuador
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoKendry Paez of Ecuador

By Leonardo Herrera

Ecuador are set to take on Peru in a crucial Matchday 8 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. With both teams vying for essential points on their path to qualification, fans in the USA can catch all the action live, whether on TV or streaming online. Don’t miss this intense showdown between these South American rivals.

Peru’s Matchday 7 in World Cup qualifying delivered a bittersweet result. A 1-1 draw against a tough Colombia squad may look positive on the surface, but Peru was in control with a 1-0 lead and playing confidently, making the dropped points feel like a missed opportunity. Peru remain anchored at the bottom of the standings, and their climb back into contention looks challenging.

Next up for Peru is a crucial clash against Ecuador, who currently sit in 6th place following their recent defeat to Brazil. As the home side, Ecuador enter as the clear favorite, but they would be wise not to underestimate a desperate Peru, eager to secure points and avoid further slipping in the standings.

When will the Ecuador vs Peru match be played?

Ecuador will face Peru for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Tuesday, September 10th, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM (ET).

Ecuador vs Peru: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM
CT: 4:00 PM
MT: 3:00 PM
PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Peru in the USA

This game between Ecuador and Peru for the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers can be watch in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.

