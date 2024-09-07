Trending topics:
Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane chooses the greatest soccer player in history

French soccer legend and former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane names who he believes is the greatest player of all time.

Zinedine Zidane, Manager of Real Madrid looks on prior to the Liga match between Real Valladolid CF and Real Madrid CF
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesZinedine Zidane, Manager of Real Madrid looks on prior to the Liga match between Real Valladolid CF and Real Madrid CF

By Gianni Taina

The world of soccer has seen countless players dazzle on the field, leaving their mark both with club teams and national squads. Among those greats is Zinedine Zidane, the legendary French midfielder who led his country to World Cup glory in 1998. Now a respected coach, Zidane once weighed in on one of the most hotly debated topics in the sport: who is the greatest soccer player in history?

While many fans and pundits might mention names like Diego Maradona, Pele, Michel Platini, or Lionel Messi, Zidane had a different answer. For the Marseille-born star, Cristiano Ronaldo stands alone at the top.

Back in 2017, Zidane—who was coaching Real Madrid at the time—praised Ronaldo after the Portuguese forward claimed another Ballon d’Or, beating out Messi in what was then one of soccer’s fiercest rivalries. “Cristiano is the greatest player in the history of football. Many players have made history, but what he has achieved, no one else has done. The numbers are there, it’s truly impressive,” said Zidane.

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed the 900-goal milestone in his career, with his latest strike coming in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. He now sits atop the all-time goal-scoring charts, with Lionel Messi trailing behind at 838 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates as he scores the second goal for Portugal and reachs 900 goals in his career. IMAGO / Pixsell

Zidane compares his career to Cristiano Ronaldo’s

During that same interview, Zidane playfully compared his own career to that of Cristiano Ronaldo. With a hint of irony, the French icon joked about their respective legacies.

“If you ask me, I was clearly better,” Zidane said with a laugh. “But you all know what I think—Cristiano is on another level, though I had a pretty good career too,” Zidane added with a big smile.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on 1000 goals

Not content with just 900 career goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has set his next target: reaching 1,000 goals. In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, the Portuguese forward shared his excitement over hitting the 900-goal mark and laid out his next ambition.

“I want to reach 1,000 goals. For me, that’s the most important thing. First 900, now my challenge is 1,000,” said Ronaldo, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar. If anyone can achieve that milestone, it’s likely to be CR7.

