NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders sends harsh message to teammates after Colorado Buffaloes loss

The Colorado Buffaloes disappointing performance in pivotal matchup with Nebraska Cornhuskers has fans and members of the team scratching their heads in disbelief. The Buffaloes have come up short once again in a big college football stage and the discomfort has trickled down on everybody. Shedeur Sanders voiced his frustration and aimed at his teammates with his post-game comments.

It was not a pretty night for Sanders, nor was it for anybody on the Buffaloes’ side. Nothing went their way and the bitterness on the team was evident. As the Buffs fell 28-10 and their record stands at 1-1 after week 2 on the NCAA. The anger was still present when Shedeur addressed the media moments after leaving the field and his statement showed the anger had not waned one bit.

“How many times did Raiola get touched?” Shedeur ironically asked. “Of course, whenever you are able to run the ball consistently. Then that opens up the pass, you know? But it’s just like, you got to understand what your team is good at. If we’re going to go down, I’d rather go down swinging, honestly, because I know I can throw the best points.”

The Buffaloes quarterback did not hold back and aimed at almost every unit of his team. Mainly targeted his offensive line as he was sacked five times and the run game never really established itself. However, his comments could also be intended to the defense as he pointed Dylan Raiola, Nebraska’s QB, had a much easier time stepping up in the pocket than he did.

Whether Sanders’ comments were digs on his teammates or just a result at the heat of the moment is unknown. Regardless, it is not a good look on Deion Sanders‘ son. Especially as he is closely looked at by NFL scouts who may steer away from this negative attitude.

Colorado’s stars locked up by Rhule’s gameplan

It was one of those days for the Buffaloes. The play that best exemplifies the game was Nebraska’s Rahmir Johnson TD on a 50/50 ball that could’ve easily been an interception on any other Saturday. However, luck was not on Colorado’s side as the ball fell on Johnson’s hands and he found an open lane to the endzone for the 28-0 score to end the first half.

Shedeur Sanders had a poor outing, constantly under duress and sustaining hits on pretty much every play. Sanders was not the main reason for the Buffs loss, but he still could not do anything to change the outcome. His lowlight of the night came in a pick-six as he threw towards the right sideline from the left hash. Had Sanders held on to the football he would’ve been sacked for a safety. As it turned out, the remedy was worse than the disease.

College football sensation two-way player Travis Hunter had a quiet outing for his standards. Despite surpassing the 100 yard mark and totalling 10 receptions, the football phenom could not takeover the game as Rhule’s defense came out ready for him and managed to contain him as much as possible.

Shedeur exited the game late in the fourth quarter in what was a “precautionary decision” as Deion stated. His discomfort was visibly evident as he watched from the sideline and his press conference only added to it. One could only imagine how the QB reacted to Raiola’s mock on his watch celebration during the Huskers’ locker room celebrations.