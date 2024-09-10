Trending topics:
Conmebol Qualifiers

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Colombia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Argentina faces Colombia in Barranquilla for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, after defeating Chile without Lionel Messi.

ionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina
© Maddie Meyer/Getty Imagesionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina

By Natalia Lobo

Argentina visit Barranquilla to face Colombia for Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Lionel Scaloni’s team want to end the international window with a second victory, after defeating Chile 3-0 in Buenos Aires. However, Lionel Messi won’t be a part of the team today.

The Inter Miami star wasn’t called up to play with Argentina as he is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during the 2024 Copa America final back in July. While Messi is aiming to return to the pitch next week against Philadelphia, he wasn’t ready to travel with his national team.

“I spoke with Messi, and it was too early to include him on the list,” Lionel Scaloni explained of his absence ahead of Chile’s clash. But Argentina haven’t had any trouble without their captain, as they had a great showcase against La Roja last time.

Advertisement

Scaloni called up several players to complete the attacking lines, including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnancho and Lazio’s Valentin Castellanos, both playing some minutes. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala, who wore Messi’s No. 10 t-shirt, scored two of the goals of the night, alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

paulo dyabal celebrating

Paulo Dybala and Alejandro Garnacho of Argentina celebrate in the match against Chile (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ahead of Colombia’s clash, Argentina are still at the top of the table with 18 points. However, Los Cafeteros, head coached by Nestor Lorenzo, are the only undefeated team in the qualifiers, and they want to keep it that way. They are third with 13 points, just one behind Uruguay.

Latest on Lionel Messi’s injury: When will he play again?

Messi has already returned to training with Miami, and the star is expected to play with the team on September 14 when they take on Philadelphia Union. Miami’s head coach Tata Martino said that the Argentine has been training with the group for a while.

Advertisement
Real Madrid, Man United and PSG reportedly tried to get Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

see also

Real Madrid, Man United and PSG reportedly tried to get Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

If Messi recovers and plays, there’s a chance that he will be called up for the national team in the upcoming international break in October. Argentina will travel to Venezuela to play on October 10th, and then they will host Bolivia five days later.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes something clear about his contract situation
NFL

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes something clear about his contract situation

Colombia vs Argentina LIVE: Kick-off time and how to watch Matchday 8 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Colombia vs Argentina LIVE: Kick-off time and how to watch Matchday 8 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

NFL News: 49ers legend strongly defends Brandon Aiyuk after poor performance vs Jets
NFL

NFL News: 49ers legend strongly defends Brandon Aiyuk after poor performance vs Jets

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo