Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Colombia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Argentina visit Barranquilla to face Colombia for Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Lionel Scaloni’s team want to end the international window with a second victory, after defeating Chile 3-0 in Buenos Aires. However, Lionel Messi won’t be a part of the team today.

The Inter Miami star wasn’t called up to play with Argentina as he is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during the 2024 Copa America final back in July. While Messi is aiming to return to the pitch next week against Philadelphia, he wasn’t ready to travel with his national team.

“I spoke with Messi, and it was too early to include him on the list,” Lionel Scaloni explained of his absence ahead of Chile’s clash. But Argentina haven’t had any trouble without their captain, as they had a great showcase against La Roja last time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scaloni called up several players to complete the attacking lines, including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnancho and Lazio’s Valentin Castellanos, both playing some minutes. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala, who wore Messi’s No. 10 t-shirt, scored two of the goals of the night, alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

Paulo Dybala and Alejandro Garnacho of Argentina celebrate in the match against Chile (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ahead of Colombia’s clash, Argentina are still at the top of the table with 18 points. However, Los Cafeteros, head coached by Nestor Lorenzo, are the only undefeated team in the qualifiers, and they want to keep it that way. They are third with 13 points, just one behind Uruguay.

Advertisement

Latest on Lionel Messi’s injury: When will he play again?

Messi has already returned to training with Miami, and the star is expected to play with the team on September 14 when they take on Philadelphia Union. Miami’s head coach Tata Martino said that the Argentine has been training with the group for a while.

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid, Man United and PSG reportedly tried to get Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

If Messi recovers and plays, there’s a chance that he will be called up for the national team in the upcoming international break in October. Argentina will travel to Venezuela to play on October 10th, and then they will host Bolivia five days later.