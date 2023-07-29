The New York Knicks want to return to the postseasons during the 2023-2024 season and they know they need to do everything they can to keep as many of the players that made that possible last season.

However, the franchise also needs new players to bring something fresh to the bench to support the starters, which will hopefully be similar to the previous season where they were able to reach the conference semifinals.

For the upcoming season, they don’t have drafted players, but so far the Knicks have three additions: Jaylen Martin, Jacob Topping, and Donte DiVincenzo. On the other hand, they released Derrick Rose who recently signed with the Grizzlies.

Who is the player who could sign a $75m extension with the Knicks?

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the player who is in line to sign a big extension is Josh Hart. His new contract would be a 4-year extension and $75 million. He is one of the bench guards that was key to the Knicks’ success last season.

During the 2022-2023 season, Harts’ personal stats were 25 games played with a single start, 30.0 MPG, .586 FG, .519 threes, .789 free throws, 7.0 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, .5 BPG and 10.2 PPG being one of the six players averaging over ten points per game.

Last season, the Knicks won 47 games and lost only 35, being the 5th best team in the Eastern Conference. They lost to the Miami Heat in the conference semifinals. The Knicks are hoping that Hart will sign the extension and continue to be a key player for them in the upcoming seasons.