During the 2022-2023 season, Nikola Jokic was one of the most dominant players on the court. He led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA Championship and was named NBA Finals MVP.

However, the Nuggets’ reliance on Jokic is becoming increasingly apparent. They don’t have a backup player who can consistently produce at a high level, which could be a problem for them during regular season games.

Last season wasn’t as special for Jokic in terms of his personal stats. He just broke two personal stats records with .632 FG% and 9.8 APG (career highest), and he also played under 70 games for the first time since 2015.

What were the major categories that Nikola Jokic led last 6 seasons?

According to ESPN Stats, Nikola Jokic has led the Denver Nuggets in points, rebounds, and assists for six consecutive seasons. LeBron James is the only other player in NBA history to do this, and he did it in five seasons.

Nikola Jokic is a center and he is considered one of the best centers ever. It is likely that he will eventually become the greatest center of all time, surpassing Shaquille O’Neal.