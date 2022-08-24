Now that Kyrie Irving is most likely off the table, the Los Angeles Lakers will need to shift their attention to other trade targets.

The Los Angeles Lakers are perhaps the biggest losers of Kevin Durant's sweepstakes. KD's decision to stay with the Brooklyn Nets all but guarantees they will also hold on to Kyrie Irving, nixing all hope for a trade.

The Lakers had been on Irving's toes since the off-season began. LeBron James wanted to reunite with him, and there was a strong belief that the Nets would gladly part ways with their troublemaking star.

So, now that Irving is off the table, where should the Lakers focus their attempts now? Let's break down three potential trades that could finally help them turn their struggling roster around.

NBA Rumors: 3 Trades That Could Help The Lakers

3. Rockets Get A Pick For Eric Gordon

The Lakers have kept tabs on Eric Gordon for years. The Houston Rockets have held on to him, but they have virtually no incentive to do that anymore. So, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, Damian Jones, and a first-round pick should do the trick.

Needless to say, the Lakers would only make this trade if they're desperate and fail to move their assets in any other transaction. They'd have to overpay for Gordon's elite shooting skills, but he'd boost their offense.

2. Jazz Land Westbrook, Lakers Get Defense

If the Utah Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, then there's no reason to think they'll hold on to any of their veterans. With that in mind, the Lakers could swoop in and lure Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic in a trade centered around Russell Westbrook.

Of course, the Lakers would have to attach one or two first-round picks so the Jazz accept to absorb Westbrook's mammoth deal, but they'd get an elite perimeter defender and one of the best shooting combo forwards in the league.

1. Pacers Turn Lakers Into Contenders

The Indiana Pacers were willing to send Buddy Hield and Myles Turner for Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks. Up to this day, I still don't know how Rob Pelinka could've turned that offer down.

Hield is the elite shooter the Lakers have craved for years, and Turner is eligible for an extension and one of the best rim protectors and defenders in the Association. Simply put, this deal is just what they need to be a legit contender.