Even though LeBron James signed a two-year contract extension, he could still leave the Los Angeles Lakers under one condition.

The Los Angeles Lakers made LeBron James' contract extension their top priority for the offseason. Rob Pelinka managed to lock him up for two more seasons with a deal worth at least $97 million.

James became the highest-earning player in NBA history, topping Kevin Durant with $532+ million in guaranteed money. The move raised mixed takes around the league, but it was mostly viewed as a success.

However, that doesn't mean that James will definitely end his career in Southern California. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, The King could still force his way out to team up with his older son, Bronny.

NBA Rumors: LeBron Could Leave The Lakers To Play With Bronny

(Transcript via Marc Stein)

"As I wrote earlier this month shortly before James became eligible for the extension on Aug. 4, league sources have been consistent for weeks in projecting that only the opportunity to play with Bronny two years from now would spur James to push for an L.A. exit at this stage of his career. James won a bubble title with the Lakers in 2019-20, sits just 1,325 points shy of Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the league’s all-time scoring charts and is known to be the patriarch of a family that is exceedingly comfortable and content in Southern California.

Yet it is undeniably reassuring for the Lakers to get James’ signature with nearly six weeks to go before training camp opens when he faced no deadline to sign until June 30, ensuring that rookie coach Darvin Ham can focus on everything else that needs fixing — primarily how to employ Westbrook if the Lakers are unable to trade him.

Re-signing James to pair with Davis means that the Lakers are not projected to have the salary-cap space to sign another max-level player until the summer of 2024, but in the interim it does guarantee relevance for a franchise that absolutely has to have it."

Bronny isn't a top-ranked recruit by any means, but his game continues to develop. Moreover, multiple teams wouldn't hesitate to get him just to lure LeBron with him. So, the Lakers still aren't in the clear.